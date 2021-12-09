Makers Arcade Holiday Fair returns to the Port of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Makers Arcade Holiday Fair at the Port of San Diego returns to the Broadway Pier for the 5th year – Dec. 10 & 11 – after a two-year hiatus. The popular annual shopping event, sponsored by the Port of San Diego, Humble Designs and Sierra Nevada, will host 100-plus local makers, plus a seasonal shopping experience with photo displays, gourmet food, live music and more!

San Diego Made – cofounded by Kristin Dinnis, Sarah Anderson, Brittany Kaszas and Brook Dailey – has acquired the makers’ bazaar and is now the proud owner of Makers Arcade.

Makers Arcade was originally launched by Jennifer Byard and Rebecca Chase in 2014. Chase carried on the annual holiday event for several years, gaining a loyal following. She passed away earlier this year and it was important to her and her family that the event lived on.

“We are excited and grateful to be able to continue and build this amazing event,” said Dinnis. “This seemed like a beautiful opportunity to move forward, and we are honored to grow a part of our business under the Maker’s Arcade name.

“We are thrilled that we are able to continue what Rebecca started, and that there is a part of her that will continue to bring happiness to this city every year at the Makers Arcade events, with the same spirit and special sauce that she brought to the events,” added Dinnis.

The pier will be decked out with fun holiday décor, creating a very special opportunity to shop while enjoying waterfront views.