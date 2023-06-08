Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returns to Naval Base San Diego





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit will return to San Diego Thursday following a seven- month deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations.

The group is comprised of USS Makin Island, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha.

“Our goal was to achieve interoperability with our allies and partners and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. We accomplished that mission and brought every single sailor and marine home safely,” Capt. Andria Slough, commanding officer of Makin Island.

The Makin Island ARG and the 13th MEU brought together 4,500 sailors and marines during seven exercises, and steamed more than 47,000 nautical miles.

The team began the deployment with Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training exercises alongside regional partners and allies. The CARAT 2022 maritime exercise series “promoted regional security cooperation, maintained, and strengthened maritime partnerships, and enhanced interoperability among participating forces,” a Navy statement read. Makin Island executed CARAT missions with Indonesia in December and Singapore in January, and Anchorage and John P. Murtha spent time training with members of the Sri Lanka and Timor- Leste militaries, respectively.

From February to March 2023, the group participated in the 42nd iteration of exercise Cobra Gold with the Royal Thai Navy and Marine Corps. Participants included Japan, Malaysia, the Republic of Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and the Republic of Singapore, as well as participants from more than 20 other nations.

“I am so proud of all our marines and sailors as we return from this action-packed, seven-month deployment after exceeding all of our goals,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Samuel Meyer, commanding officer of the 13th MEU. “Through our Navy and Marine Corps integration, we worked with our partners and allies, creating personal bonds that will last a lifetime.”

The ARG-MEU participated in bilateral Exercise Ssang Yong 2023 alongside the Republic of Korea Navy and Marine Corps from March to April. During Ssang Yong, the 13th MEU disembarked the entirety of Battalion Landing Team 2/4 to participate in military operations in urban terrain training, close- quarters battle training and various live-fire ranges with our ROK counterparts.

The Makin Island ARG and the 13th MEU wrapped up the deployment by participating in exercise Balikatan 2023 with the Armed Forces of the Philippines in April. The 17,600 participants made it the largest iteration of the exercise to date. Together, the two militaries trained side-by-side, “developing interoperability and improved capability in the areas of maritime security, amphibious operations, live-fire training, urban and aviation operations, cyber defense, counterterrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness,” the Navy statement read.

U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides training ranging from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was live on Naval Base San Diego as the Makin Island ARG with embarked 13th MEU pulled into Naval Base San Diego.