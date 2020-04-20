Malaria drug being tested on COVID-19 patients may run low in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The anti-malaria drug being used to try and treat patients with coronavirus is reportedly running low in San Diego according to an article by inewsource.

San Diego pharmacist, Sally Rafie, joined Good Morning San Diego to explain what the high demand for hydroxychloroquine means for patients that use it regularly for lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or other disorders.

The president has been talking up hydroxychloroquine, a drug long used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, after very small preliminary studies suggested it might help prevent coronavirus from entering cells and possibly help patients clear the virus sooner.

Doctors can already prescribe the malaria drug to patients with COVID-19, a practice known as off-label prescribing. The Food and Drug Administration has allowed the drugs into the national stockpile, but only for narrowly defined purposes as studies continue on whether they are effective and safe enough to be approved for wider use by people sick with the coronavirus.

The drug has major potential side effects, especially for the heart, and large studies are underway. The FDA says people should not take it without a prescription and emphasizes that the malaria drugs being explored “are not FDA-approved for treatment of COVID-19.”

The American Medical Association, the American Pharmacists Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists in a joint statement warned against “prophylactically prescribing medications currently identified as potential treatments for COVID-19.” That means prescribing a medicine for the purpose of warding off a disease or preventing its spread.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday barred pilots from taking hydroxychloroquine and closely related chloroquine within 48 hours of flying. The safety agency cites the “wide variety of dosages” and lack of standards around using the drugs to treat the coronavirus in deciding that any pilots who take them must wait before flying.