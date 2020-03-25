Mama’s Kitchen remains operating during shelter-in-place order

San Diego (KUSI) – Mama’s Kitchen said they will remain operating during the “shelter-in-place” order to “continue to care for the critically-ill in our community, as well as the well-being of San Diego County to ensure those who are immunocompromised don’t have to leave their homes.”

The San Diego nonprofit organization says they deliver close to 10,000 medically tailored meals a week to individuals battling HIV, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

The CEO of Mama’s Kitchen, Alberto Cortés, was on Good Morning San Diego to highlight the work Mama’s Kitchen is doing during the COVID-19

pandemic, why it’s important and how the community can support its efforts.