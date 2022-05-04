Mama’s Kitchen to host 31st annual ‘Mama’s Day’ with fun, food, friends and fundraising

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 31st Annual Mama’s Day benefitting Mama’s Kitchen is returning to an in-person event this Friday!

This in-person event is scheduled for Friday May 6th will consist of fun, food, friends and fundraising.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Alberto Cortes, CEO of Mama’s Kitchen, about the upcoming event.

When: Friday, May 6, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Learn more and make a donation at www.mamaskitchen.org.