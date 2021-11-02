‘Mama’s Pie’ begins Thanksgiving bake sale for San Diegans with critical illnesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mama’s Kitchen has been cookin’ up good for over 30 years in San Diego, and now they’re about to start prepping the kitchen for their 17th year holding the “Mama’s Pie Thanksgiving Bake Sale.”

Jenna Novotny, Director of Development at Mama’s Kitchen, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the nonprofit’s work in detail.

The local nonprofit started in 1990 with neighbors helping those hit by the AIDS epidemic in San Diego, and began cooking and preparing delicious food to help their community members.

30 years later, the group has expanded to a nonprofit that directly helps those impacted by these five critical illnesses: HIV, cancer, type 2 diabetes, congestive heart failure, and chronic kidney disease, as well as providing meals for their dependent children, too.

Every Thanksgiving for the past 17 years, they’ve partnered with restaurants, caterers, bakers, and the like to hold a Thanksgiving pie bake sale.

The pies are of course sold, making about $125,000, allowing them to provide about 50,000 medically tailored meals, home-delivered, and at no cost.

The pie flavors abound from traditional apple, pumpkin, pecan and Dutch apple for $30.

The pies can be purchased online via mamaspies.org or by calling 619-233-6262.

Pie sales began on Oct. 11 and go through until Nov. 20.