Mama’s Pies holds its 17th Annual Thanksgiving Bake Sale

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Calling all bakers! Mama’s Kitchen is looking for pie bakers to help with their annual bake sale.

Sam the Cooking Guy spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the fundraising event, and how you can get involved.

Can’t bake but love pies? You can place an order at mamaskitchen.org or call (619) 233-6262.