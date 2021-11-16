Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale directly funds Mama’s Kitchen’s services and programs which helps feed unable people

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen is cooking up plans for their 17th Annual Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale. Mama’s Pies is a popular fundraiser that raises critical funds for the nonprofit to

provide nutrition services to San Diegans vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.

Pie flavors include pumpkin, traditional apple, pecan, and Dutch apple, and are available for just $30 each. That 30$ donation will provide 12 meals to a client in need of a meal they cannot cook for themselves.

As of Friday, Nov. 12, there are only 347 pies left for purchase. Also, both the traditional apple and Dutch apple flavors are sold out.

They are also accepting donations, if you do not need/want a pie!

For those interested in participating in Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale as a baker, as well as individuals and corporations wanting to become a pie seller, volunteer, or sponsor, please contact Silvia Dominguez to get involved.

On Tuesday, on Good Morning San Diego, Allie Wagner was out talking to Executive Chef, Jason Martin and Sam the Cooking Guy about the fundraiser.

Email silvia@mamaskitchen.org to get involved

More information on this year’s fundraising efforts can also be found at

mamaspies.org or call 619-233-6262.