Mama’s Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale returns to fundraise for critically ill San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen is cooking up plans for its 18th Annual Thanksgiving Bake Sale on Oct. 10.

The funds raised will go to their program which helps clients stay healthy with hand delivered, medically tailored nutritious meals to it’s clientele. CEO Alberto Cortes joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss the fundraiser.

For more information visit https://www.mamaskitchen.org/donate/bread-butter-club/