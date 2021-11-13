Man, 22, with epilepsy and autism reported missing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 22-year-old man diagnosed with autism and epilepsy was reported missing in San Diego Friday.

Guillermo Gradilla was last seen about 8:15 a.m. in the area of 6000 Daisy Avenue in Alta Vista, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Gradilla is Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, with short curly black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Chargers jersey, gray gym shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Gradilla’s whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000.