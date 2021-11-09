Man, 29, wounded in Lemon Grove shooting

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – A shooting Monday in a residential neighborhood in Lemon Grove near Mount Miguel High School left a 29-year-old man wounded.

The gunfire in the area of Blossom Lane and Washington Street was reported about 10:15 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies arrived to find an unoccupied pickup truck that had crashed into a curb, leaving it with a flat tire, Sgt. Pat Fox said. The vehicle had what appeared to be bullet holes in it, Fox said.

The victim later showed up at a hospital for treatment of a leg wound. The man, whose name was not released, was admitted in stable condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.