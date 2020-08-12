Man, 32, shot while returning to vehicle in San Ysidro parking lot

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) – A 32-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning in a San Ysidro parking lot, police said.

It happened shortly after 3:45 a.m. on East Beyer Boulevard, north of Camino De La Plaza, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victim had parked his vehicle in a public parking lot, then entered Mexico on foot through a pedestrian crossing, Martinez said. After the 32-year-old man returned from Mexico, a man confronted him and pointed a gun at him as he was getting into his vehicle.

“(The victim) ignored the suspect and the suspect shot at him numerous times,” the officer said. “One of the bullets struck the front windshield of the vehicle and struck (the victim) in the chest.”

The victim called 911 and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Martinez said. The gunman fled the area on foot.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot Latino in his 30s, about 200 pounds, with a bald head and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and dark blue shorts.