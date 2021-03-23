Man accused in crash that killed three homeless men due in court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 71-year-old suspected DUI driver accused of plowing into a makeshift homeless encampment on a San Diego sidewalk, killing three people and injuring several others, was slated to appear in court Tuesday.

Craig Martin Voss was arrested at the scene of the March 15 incident beneath the overpass on B Street near San Diego City College.

Police said Voss’ station wagon struck the victims after veering onto the sidewalk just after 9 a.m., and that the defendant was driving while impaired by an unspecified drug or drugs.

Killed in the crash were Rodney Diffendal, 40; Randy Ferris, 65; and Walter Jones, 61. Five others were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, while another person declined medical treatment.

Police said that, following the crash, Voss remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, causing great bodily injury during the commission of a felony and DUI. He was being held on $1 million bail pending his arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.