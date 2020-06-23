Man accused in Lakeside shootout and standoff with deputies due in court





EL CAJON (KUSI) – A man who allegedly opened fire on sheriff’s deputies, then was shot in the arm during a standoff at his Lakeside home, was slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday.

Dustin Charles Banzhof, 39, was arrested June 15 following a sheriff’s response to his home in the 11600 block of Hi Ridge Road for an alleged domestic disturbance, according to sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

At around 8:30 p.m. June 14, Banzhof’s girlfriend made an emergency call to report that the suspect allegedly had beaten her and that she had then locked herself in a bedroom with their two children, Seiver said.

The woman and children were eventually able to flee the home and arriving deputies saw Banzhof driving away, Seiver said. When they tried to pull him over, he refused to yield, leading to a pursuit that ended when he doubled back and returned to his home.

Banzhof then allegedly armed himself with a rifle and began shooting at deputies, prompting Deputy Andrew Sudbury, a six-year member of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, to return fire.

Banzhof suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

“Despite his injuries, Banzhof remained on the property, refused to comply with deputies and continued to discharge (his) rifle,” Seiver said.

Following a SWAT standoff, Banzhof emerged from his home at about 2:30 a.m. June 15, still refusing to surrender, Seiver said. At that point, sheriff’s personnel unleashed a service dog, which subdued the suspect and allowed deputies to take him into custody.

After being treated at a hospital, Banzhof was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault on police with a firearm, domestic assault and resisting arrest.