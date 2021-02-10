Man accused of killing Cathedral Catholic High School teacher due in court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s fiance – – a beloved Cathedral Catholic High School teacher — by shooting him on a North Park roadside is slated to be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge.

Jesse Milton Alvarez, 30, remains in custody without bail in connection with the Feb. 1 slaying of 37-year-old Mario Fierro, who police found shot shortly after 7 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 4500 block of Kansas Street. He died at the scene.

While police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the shooting, court documents indicate Alvarez and Fierro’s fiancee were previously in a relationship, and that after breaking up with him, the woman sought a restraining order against Alvarez due to increasingly erratic behavior, including stalking and suicidal threats. She also alleged he exhibited controlling and abusive behavior during their relationship.

While a temporary restraining order request was granted, a subsequent permanent restraining order request was not granted and the case was ultimately dismissed.

Alvarez was arrested on the night of Feb. 1 at a Serra Mesa home, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Fierro was a 2002 graduate of the school where he went on to teach social science starting in 2016, and also served as a football coach.

“Everyone in our school community mourns his loss,” Diocese of San Diego spokesman Kevin Eckery said in a statement. “Mario was young, vibrant and full of life. All of us loved him.”