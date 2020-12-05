Man accused of murdering local woman in 1969 in San Diego, facing charges

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The man accused in the murder of Mary Scott from 1969 is back in San Diego to face charges.

The young mother was raped and murdered in her City Heights apartment 51 years ago. DNA evidence collected through a genealogy website led investigators to 75-year-old John Sipos, who now lives in Pennsylvania.

At the time, Sipos was stationed in San Diego after serving in the United States Navy. Sources tell KUSI Sipos was flown back to San Diego today.

He is supposed to be arraigned next week. KUSI will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest.