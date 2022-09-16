Man accused of sexual abuse at CYT to be sentenced today, Sept. 15





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sentencing is expected Sept. 15 for 40-year old Brad Christian Davis for allegations of sexual abuse at the Christian Youth Theater in El Cajon.

Davis was one of two suspects alleged with misconduct at the theater.

Davis was charged with one felony count of sexual penetration by a foreign object involving a 16-year-old child in 2010.

The other 34-year-old David Hott faces two felony counts of lewd and lascivious act on a child under the age of 14 stemming back to 2007.

Davis faces up to three years in prison once sentenced.