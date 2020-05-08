Man and wife photographed wearing swastika masks while shopping at Food 4 Less in Santee

SANTEE (KUSI) – Earlier this week, a man was photographed grocery shopping at a Vons in Santee. San Diego leaders were quick to condemn the man’s action.

Thursday evening, a similar hateful, racist action was captured by other shoppers, a shopper posted an image of a man wearing a mask while grocery shopping at a Food 4 Less in Santee.

Along with the image the shopper wrote, “This is in Santee, CA AGAIN. This man and his wife are walking around Food 4 Less with swastikas on their masks. I’m disgusted.”

The shopper has since asked KUSI News to remove her name from this article because she was receiving hate mail from people online.

The shopper confirmed she witnessed and captured the pictures shown here of the man. San Diego Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the store about 15 minutes after she took a photograph of the man.

She sent KUSI News another photo of the incident showing San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies forcing the shopper to remove the swastika from his mask.

KUSI News reached out to that Food 4 Less and asked about the shoppers racist masks. The manages told us, “I am not allowed to talk about it.”