Man arrested after allegedly admitting to setting fire in Santee riverbed

SANTEE (CNS) – A man was arrested early Monday by sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly admitted to setting a fire in a riverbed.

Deputies were called to the scene of a fire in the 300 block of Town Center Parkway at 2:45 a.m. Monday, according to Lt. Matthew Carpenter of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire burned a patch of brush about 20 yards long, the lieutenant said, before it was extinguished. No structures were threatened.

Manuel Guzman Herrera was taken into custody after he allegedly admitted to deputies that he had started the fire, Carpenter said.

Members of the county’s bomb arson unit were investigating the incident.