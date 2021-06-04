Man arrested after barricading self in car after leading authorities in chase

PALA MESA (KUSI) – A man engaged authorities in a standoff on southbound Interstate 15 in Pala Mesa following a pursuit Thursday, causing its northbound and southbound lanes to be closed for some time.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Barstow responded to reports of someone using drugs in a car at about 4:30 p.m.

Deputies contacted the man, who fled and made his way south to San Diego.

The chase ended on Interstate 15 in the Pala Mesa area between Escondido and Rainbow, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Lawrence said.

Both sides of the freeway and state Route 76 were shut down in the area at about 7:30 p.m. as authorities negotiated with the man barricaded in his car, who was believed to be armed and was threatening to harm himself.

Fire officials said all lanes reopened just before 11.00 p.m. Thursday evening.