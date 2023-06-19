Man arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff at Pacific Beach apartment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A SWAT team arrested a man who was holed up in a Pacific Beach apartment for hours Monday morning, police said.

A SWAT team had surrounded the apartment Monday while the man was in a standoff for at least five hours, police said.

A gunshot was fired through the front door of an apartment from across the street in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue at about 1 a.m. Monday, Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department said.

The apartment resident dropped to the floor and called police. One person came out of the apartment saying he didn’t want to be involved. The person told police a man was inside trying to hide a gun and drugs.

The suspect initially refused to surrender and a SWAT team was called to the scene.