Man arrested after pursuit ends in fiery crash in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash on Interstate 5 in Serra Mesa, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The pursuit began at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday in El Cajon. The motorist first drove west on state Route 94, then headed south on I-5 in the Mira Mesa area, chased by multiple CHP units.

The driver eventually rear-ended a sedan near Aero Drive, causing both vehicles to spin out and crash, video from Sideo.tv showed.

The man put his hands in the air and surrendered to CHP officers, who took him into custody as his vehicle was on fire. After the arrest, officers put out the blaze with fire extinguishers.

Officers talked to the driver who was rear-ended and she seemed alert and uninjured, but was checked out by medics, authorities said.

No immediate information was available on what started the chase.