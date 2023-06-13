Man arrested in death of 2-year-old boy in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a toddler who received traumatic internal injuries, the San Diego Police Department reported today.

Police received a call at 2:40 p.m. Monday about a baby not breathing at a home in the 2900 block of Morton Way in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Officers from Southeastern Division responded and began lifesaving efforts, the lieutenant said. Medics rushed the child to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The boy was almost 2 years old. His name was not immediately released.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was determined the child had sustained serious traumatic internal injuries that were indicative of physical child abuse,” Campbell said. “Detectives from the San Diego Police Department Child Abuse Unit began an investigation into determining who was responsible for the care and custody of the infant and how he sustained his injuries.”

Based on the Child Abuse Unit’s initial investigation and the severity of the injuries, the SDPD Homicide Unit responded to investigate.

Homicide detectives determined that McArvin Caringal-Sanchez allegedly caused the injuries to the child, Campbell said. Caringal-Sanchez is a 20- year-old man who was dating the boy’s mother, police said.

He was arrested and booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder.