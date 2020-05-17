Man Arrested in Death of Grandmother in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing his grandmother, police said Sunday.

On Friday at about 11:45 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Edgehill Lane, according to Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police Department.

“The reporting party indicated an adult male was yelling and making threats against his grandmother,” Bussey said.

Officers detained Andre Hansen and checked on the 78-year-old grandmother, who was found in the residence with upper body trauma and pronounced dead by paramedics, Bussey said. Hansen was then arrested.

The grandmother’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Bussey said.

Hansen is being held at the Vista Detention Facility on a felony charge of first degree murder, according to jail records. His arraignment is scheduled for May 29.

The case is being investigated by the police department’s Crimes of Violence Unit.