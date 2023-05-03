Man attacks homeless consultant while conducting street outreach in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man assaulted homeless consultant Kevin Dahlgren while he was conducting street outreach in downtown to learn more about San Diego’s homeless crisis.

Dahlgren is from Portland, Oregon, and was in town working with Kate Monroe, the CEO of House the Heroes. The two were walking the streets of downtown, talking to homeless people to learn more about our homeless crisis, so they can help in the most effective way possible.

While conducting street outreach, Dahlgren was assaulted by a man, who was upset he was videoing their efforts.

Dahlgren published video of the attack in a long Twitter thread you can read below.

Dahlgren will be on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego Thursday to share more information on what occurred, and what he learned during his outreach efforts.

streets, fights, crying and lots of drug use. Many homeless told me they have never seen an outreach worker. People described to me violence that occurs regularly. Something I unfortunately experienced firsthand. I noticed in front of the Housing Resource Center a man pic.twitter.com/QA3D2BrFMj — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) May 3, 2023

ground. I ended up with a chipped tooth, bloody check, bruised head and bruised knee. The cops were called but the man ran away. The first man beaten was taken to the hospital. This violence is unacceptable. I got away lucky. Others will never recover. We need to take back our pic.twitter.com/QFuqonos0Z — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) May 3, 2023

Special shoutout to Kate Monroe who showed me around. She cares deeply about her community and is very involved. A natural leader. She is a Marine Vet that founded @VetCommUS which connects veterans to services. She is a force to be reckoned with pic.twitter.com/NzzUHhaW73 — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) May 3, 2023