Man attacks homeless consultant while conducting street outreach in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man assaulted homeless consultant Kevin Dahlgren while he was conducting street outreach in downtown to learn more about San Diego’s homeless crisis.
Dahlgren is from Portland, Oregon, and was in town working with Kate Monroe, the CEO of House the Heroes. The two were walking the streets of downtown, talking to homeless people to learn more about our homeless crisis, so they can help in the most effective way possible.
While conducting street outreach, Dahlgren was assaulted by a man, who was upset he was videoing their efforts.
Dahlgren published video of the attack in a long Twitter thread you can read below.
Dahlgren will be on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego Thursday to share more information on what occurred, and what he learned during his outreach efforts.