Man believed to have shot 5 neighbors with AR-15 arrested in Texas





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A person believed to be Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in Cut and Shoot, Texas, for allegedly shooting five of his neighbors with and AR-15.

The arrest came after a sprawling manhunt involving over 250 officers.

The man was taken to Montgomery County Jail and charged with first-degree murder.