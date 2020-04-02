Man breaks Into scripps ranch home, flees in resident’s vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man broke into a Scripps Ranch home early Thursday and stole a resident’s vehicle, then managed to elude police before ditching the SUV in the Rancho Penasquitos area.

The break-in was reported shortly before 2:10 a.m. at a home in the 10400 block of Rock Creek Drive, north of Pomerado Road, according to San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez.

Officers determined that the man opened the unlocked door of a Volvo SUV parked in the home’s driveway and found a set of keys, he said. The burglar then walked to the front door and tried to unlock it, but could not find the right key, Martinez said.

Undeterred, the man walked around the side of the home and entered through an unlocked door, then walked into the master bedroom and made a noise that woke up the sleeping victim, the officer said.

The burglar pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the keys to a Porsche parked in the driveway, but the resident gave him the keys to his wife’s Volvo SUV, Martinez said. The brazen thief then exited the home and drove off in the Volvo.

Officers attempted to catch up to the Volvo using a tracking device in the vehicle, but were unable to catch the driver, Sgt. Matt Botkin said.

Officers found the SUV unoccupied in the 13000 block of Calle De Las Rosas around 4 a.m., the sergeant said. The SUV has since been returned to the victim.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 white man in his 20s with a thin build. He was clean-shaven, had a large tattoo on his right hand and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants.