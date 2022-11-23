Man brutally beaten by homeless posse in Ocean Beach

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Surveillance video from Hodad’s hamburger shop in Ocean Beach shows the moments a man was violently attacked by a group of homeless people in front of the restaurant.

The man will undergo surgery in the coming weeks. Suspects remained on the streets following the incident.

KUSI’s Dan Plante witnessed the violence with his own eyes. He went live in OB with the details.

Conditions such as these are the reason the only Starbucks in Ocean Beach will close next month due to ongoing safety concerns.

A Starbucks spokesperson said “[w]e are closing some stores in locations that have experienced a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate, and to open new locations with safer conditions.”