Man bursts into Otay Mesa Home prompting police standoff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man allegedly barged into an Otay Mesa home Tuesday, forced a resident out, armed himself with a knife and then tried in vain to break into a young woman’s bedroom, prompting a police standoff that ended with his arrest.

Adrian Garcia Villegas, 36, allegedly burst into the home in the 2500 block of Caminito Hiedra shortly after 5 a.m., when a man who lives there opened a rear sliding-glass door to take out the trash, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Making “rambling” statements, Villegas allegedly went into the kitchen and grabbed a roughly 12-inch-long knife before pushing the resident out the front door and locking it, SDPD Capt. Martha Sainz said. The victim responded by calling 911 and yelling to his 20-year-old daughter to lock herself into her upstairs bedroom.

Arriving to hear the woman shouting inside the house, patrol officers entered through an unlocked patio door and went upstairs.

By then, Villegas had broken the latch on the daughter’s door, but she had managed to hold it shut, keeping him out, Sainz said. When officers confronted Villegas, he ran into another room and jumped out a window, landing on top of the garage of the home.

After checking on the daughter and escorting her out of the home, officers tried for more than an hour to persuade Villegas to come down from his perch and give himself up.

Villegas finally complied and was arrested on suspicion of burglary, battery, obstruction of a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held at San Diego Central Jail on $25,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.