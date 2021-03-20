Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo’s elephant habitat





SAN DIEGO (AP) — A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday.

Both the elephants and the guests are unharmed, zoo officials said.

The 25-year-old father was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at the zoo in Balboa Park when “two guests, despite multiple barriers, purposely and illegally trespassed into a habitat, which is home to our Asian and African elephants,” zoo spokesman said.