Man died in car accident after swerving around traffic and crashing to concrete barrier

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man died in a car accident after swerving around traffic and crashing into a concrete barrier in Barrio Logan, police said Thursday.

The 41-year-old man in a silver 2007 Saturn was approaching a red light on west Main Street at the same time a 21-year-old woman in a 2005 Ford Focus had a green light to enter eastbound traffic from Interstate 15 exit around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man veered to the left, around two vehicles stopped at the red light, and clipped the Ford Focus causing the woman to spin through the intersection, police said. The man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the concrete railing on the roadway.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. No other information was released.