Man dies after becoming trapped in Escondido car wash

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A man was killed after becoming pinned between his vehicle and machinery at an automatic car wash, police said Saturday.

The victim became trapped outside his Scion xB hatchback in the car wash at 2189 East Valley Parkway at 11:44 p.m. Friday, according to Sgt. Chris Leso of the Escondido Police Department.

The business has a self-service wash and an automated side where customers drive their car into the wash and it is pulled through with the driver staying inside.

An alarm went off and a person nearby found the victim outside his car and called police, the sergeant said.

Officers arrived and lifted the vehicle to free the man. CPR was administered and the victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he died, Leso said.

The EPD’s Traffic Division was investigating and reviewing video to find out why the victim got out of his car and how he became trapped. The victim’s name and age were not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.