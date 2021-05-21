Man dies in collision with MTS bus in University Heights





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -One person died and another wounded after a car and a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus crashed in University Heights, San Diego police said.

One of the two patients was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated according to rescue crews.

Police say the man in his 60’s was was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated according to rescue crews he later died at the hospital.

A 59-year-old woman on the bus was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries said, police officers.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating​.