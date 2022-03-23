Man dies in parachute accident from University City high-rise





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The death of a man whose parachute failed to deploy during a late-night “base-jumping” attempt off a 23-story University City residential high-rise was under investigation Wednesday.

The fatal fall at Palisade at Westfield UTC, at 8800 Lombard Place, was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics tried in vain to revive the base jumper before pronouncing him dead at the scene, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The man was believed to have jumped from a high balcony or the roof of the structure, Foster said.

Base jumping is a recreational sport in which participants parachute off fixed objects rather than from planes. It’s considered a particularly dangerous “extreme” sport.

It was not immediately clear if the stunt violated any local laws.