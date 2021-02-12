Man fatally shot in hotel room at Singing Hills Golf Resort in Dehesa

Watch this update from @SDSheriff Homicide Lieutenant Thomas Seiver about a shooting at the Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan. It happened on Wednesday night in the 3000 block of Dehesa Rd. If you have any info, call @sdcrimestoppers at (888) 580-8477. @SDSORSD @SDSOAlpine pic.twitter.com/M0fSoyx7EW — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 12, 2021

DEHESA (KUSI) – A man was fatally shot inside a hotel room at the Singing Hills Golf Resort near Sycuan Casino east of El Cajon, authorities said Thursday.

Dispatchers received a report that a person had been shot at the golf course and resort on Dehesa Road near Willow Glen Drive in Dehesa, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Deputies responded to the scene and found that a man, whose age was not immediately available, had been shot inside a hotel room on the property, Seiver said.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the lieutenant said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

No suspect description was immediately available.