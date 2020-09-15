Man fatally shot in Ocean Beach neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in the Ocean Beach neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1:10 a.m. in the 5000 block of Niagara Street, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 50s, was shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation and no suspect description was immediately available.