Man fatally shot in South Bay neighborhood

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Investigators sought Wednesday to determine who fatally shot a man in a South Bay neighborhood near Sweetwater Union High School.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire in the 2900 block of Highland Avenue in National City about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday arrived in the area to find the victim suffering from severe gunshot injuries, according to police.

Paramedics took the man to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where he succumbed to his wounds early Wednesday morning, Sgt. Thomas Wilkins said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

No suspects in the case have been identified, the sergeant said.