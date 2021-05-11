Man finishes Type 1 Diabetes run across America from Disneyland to Walt Disney World





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Back in January of 2020 a man launched a Type 1 Diabetes Run Across America, which included a run-with-a-run from Disneyland to Walt Disney World.

Don Muchow wanted to raise awareness about the struggles people with Type 1 face with exercise, which can create dangerous drops in blood sugar, seizures, unconsciousness and even death.

Despite the delays, when Muchow reached the Magic Kingdom at Disney World, his wife Leslie and him were welcomed like heroes, and again at the Atlantic Ocean by a different crowd.

Muchow joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his run across the country.