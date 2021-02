Man found dead in restroom stall of Aliso Creek Rest Area in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A man was found dead Monday in the men’s restroom of the Aliso Creek Rest Area, at the northbound San Diego (5) Freeway in Oceanside.

The discovery was made about 2:35 a.m., in a men’s restroom stall, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A cause of death was not known.