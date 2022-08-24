Man from 29-hour SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder of an officer





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Reginald Carl Smith, the 68-year-old man accused of firing at least one round at San Diego officers, leading to a 29-hour SWAT standoff, has an arraignment on Wednesday Aug. 24.

Officers entered the 68-year-old man’s home around 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 22 and took him into custody with the help of a police dog. He suffered minor injuries, police Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Smith has been charged with attempted murder of an officer, making criminal threats, exhibiting a gun, and resisting an officer.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the courthouse to discuss the arraignment and what kind of defense Smith’s lawyer(s) might mount.