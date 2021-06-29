Man gravely wounded in Rolando-area shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man was seriously wounded Monday in a shooting on a Rolando-area roadside.

The gunfire in the 4300 block of Alamo Drive erupted about 6 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Patrol personnel arrived to find the victim, believed to be in his 40s, in grave condition, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said. Paramedics performed CPR on the wounded man at the scene before taking him to a trauma center.

There was no immediate description of the shooter or shooters, and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.