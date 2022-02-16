Man grazed by bullet after being shot at in Miramar

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A man suffered minor injuries after being shot in his vehicle early Wednesday morning on the freeway near Miramar.

The man was driving on the freeway when his car was struck by gunshots several times on north Interstate 805 near La Jolla Village Drive, Carlsbad Police told ABC 7.

The unidentified man told police that a bullet grazed his leg, but he was able to drive home to treat his injuries.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the incident. No other information was released.