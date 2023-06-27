Man hospitalized after being stabbed at gas station in Egger Highlands

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was hospitalized Tuesday after being stabbed following an argument at an Egger Highlands gas station with another man, who was taken into custody.

San Diego police were notified of a possible stabbing at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Palm Avenue, according to OnScene TV.

Officers arrived and found the stabbing victim sitting at the front of the gas station and a suspect sitting in his Jeep Compass nearby, the video news service said.

The victim, who police said was uncooperative, was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital. The suspect was also taken to a hospital after complaining about dizziness.