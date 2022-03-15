Man hospitalized with two broken legs after being hit by a car





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man was in the hospital Tuesday with two broken legs after being hit by a car in Fairmont Park.

The 23-year-old man crossed the street at the Federal Avenue crosswalk at the same time a 49-year-old woman in a Toyota Camry was approaching the intersection on Home Avenue just before midnight on Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian in the roadway, however fault has yet to be determined, police report. The man with fractures to both legs was taken to a hospital.

SDPD was investigating the accident.