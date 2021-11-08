Man injured after driving wrong way on Rancho Bernardo Road

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man was transported to the hospital after a traffic collision in Rancho Bernardo, police said Monday.

On Sunday around 9:20 p.m., a 44-year-old woman driving a Mini Cooper was heading east in the left lane when she was hit by a 59-year-old man in a Chrysler Town and Country mini van driving the wrong way of Rancho Bernardo Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was transported to the hospital with a broken leg. The woman did not suffer any injuries.

No other information was released. The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the accident.