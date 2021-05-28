Man injured in Logan Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Logan Heights.

The shooting was reported at about 8:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Ocean View Boulevard, near 28th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

His name was not released.

No suspect description or motive for the shooting was provided.

Ocean View Boulevard from 28th Street to Sampson Street was closed as police investigated the shooting.