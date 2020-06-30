Man involved in officer involved shooting in downtown San Diego passes away





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A robbery suspect shot by patrol officers last weekend when he allegedly pulled a gun on them near El Cortez hotel has died of his injuries, police said Tuesday.

Leonardo Hurtado Ibarra, 25, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital late Monday, two days after the police shooting in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue in the Core-Columbia district, according to San Diego police.

The events that led to the fatal gunfire began about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, when SDPD Officers Jonathon Lucas and Tevar Zaki saw Ibarra leaving a building on the west side of the street and decided that he resembled a suspect in a June 21 robbery due to his distinctive facial tattoos, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

As the patrolmen approached Ibarra, he walked away from them to the south. He then dropped some things he was carrying and allegedly pulled a revolver wrapped in a bandana from his waistband and pointed it at one of them, prompting both officers to open fire.

Lucas and Zaki handcuffed the wounded suspect and performed CPR on him prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took him to a trauma center.

On Sunday, protesters gathered near the site of the confrontation to protest the shooting, then marched to police headquarters at 1401 Broadway to continue the demonstration.

After the SDPD Homicide Unit completes its investigation into the shooting, the case will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office to determine whether the officers will face any criminal liability for their actions.

The department’s internal affairs unit and several community police- oversight boards also will review the shooting, and the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office will monitor the investigations, according to Dobbs.

Lucas and Zaki are assigned to the SDPD Central Division. East has been with the department for about four years, the lieutenant said.

Full press release from the San Diego Police Department is below:

San Diego – At 5:47 p.m. on June 27, 2020, two uniformed San Diego Police Officers were in the area of 1200 6th Avenue. The officers noticed a male exiting a building along the west curb-line and recognized him from a recent wanted flier regarding a robbery because of distinctive tattoos on his face. The officers attempted to contact the male who drew a firearm and pointed it at one of the officers, prompting both of them to fire their service weapons. The man was struck at least once and fell to the ground. The officers handcuffed the man and immediately began providing first aid. The man was later transported by paramedics to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. No officers were injured during the incident. Investigators from the San Diego Police Homicide Unit were called to the scene to handle the investigation. Based on witness interviews and surveillance footage in the area, when the officers attempted to contact the male he refused to cooperate with their directions and walked away. As he was walking, he dropped the items he was carrying in his hands and began reaching towards his waistband. As the officers were following the man, they split up with one officer in the street and one on the sidewalk. The man suddenly pulled an item from his waistband and turned towards the officer in the street and pointed the object directly at that officer. Both officers fired their service weapon at the male. Investigators are still processing evidence recovered at the scene. The item the man pointed at the officers appears to be a loaded revolver wrapped in a bandana which was located under the suspect’s body as he was handcuffed. It is not known at this time if the man fired at the officers. The suspect involved in this incident has been identified as 25 year-old Leonardo Hurtado Ibarra of San Diego. Mr. Ibarra succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased in the hospital at 10:20 p.m. on June 29, 2020. The officers in this incident are Jonathon Lucas and Tevar Zaki. Both officers are assigned to Central Division and have been with the Department for approximately four years. The investigation and review process for an officer-involved shooting is extremely thorough. When the Homicide Unit completes their investigation, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the officers bear any criminal liability for their actions. The Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an investigation to determine if there were any policy violations, and the Shooting Review Board will evaluate the tactics used by the officers. The Community Review Board on Police Practices will conduct a review of the incident and provide any appropriate recommendations. The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Attorney’s Office will also be monitoring the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619)

531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.