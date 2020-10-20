Man Jailed for Allegedly Killing Man with Bow and Arrow in National City

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – A transient was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of killing another homeless man with a bow and arrow at a makeshift encampment near Naval Base San Diego.

Patrol personnel responding to report of a fight in the 1800 block of Wilson Avenue in National City shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday were flagged down by 35-year-old Miguel Antonio Venegas, according to police.

Venegas allegedly admitted to killing another transient and directed the officers to a nearby transient camp, where they found the victim, mortally wounded by an arrow, Capt. Alex Hernandez said.

The victim, whose identity was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Venegas was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Oct. 30.

Police did not disclose a suspected motive for the killing.