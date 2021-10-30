Man killed when boat parked on side of SR 905 struck by vehicles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man was killed Saturday when a boat parked on the side of westbound state Route 905 in Otay Mesa West was hit by one or two vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at about 6:47 a.m. Saturday on the freeway near Beyer Boulevard, according to a CHP log. A silver Honda and black or blue Chevrolet may have hit the boat, the CHP said.

A witness in a silver Kia told the CHP she had a recording of the crash on her dashcam.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene at 7:15 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.