Man Pleads Guilty to Murder for Fatally Stabbing Husband at Mount Helix Home

EL CAJON (KUSI) – A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, pleaded guilty today to a second-degree murder count.

Daniel Scott Jordan, 46, faces 16 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple’s Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.

Jordan was arrested nine days later in Reno, Nevada. He is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 11 for the murder count, plus an allegation of using a

deadly weapon in the killing.

At a bail hearing in late 2020, Deputy District Attorney Eva Kilamyan said Powell was found in his bed with 50 stab wounds and a kitchen knife left embedded in his chest.

The prosecutor said the couple had been having marital problems and Powell was seeking a divorce.

Chula Vista police found Powell’s body while conducting a welfare check, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said. Powell’s work supervisor asked police to check on him after he missed several meetings, according to the lieutenant.

Jordan also did not show up for work and was arrested in Reno after he was taken to a hospital there for an apparent suicide attempt, the prosecutor said.

Powell was a human resources manager for the city of Chula Vista, and previously worked in similar positions for Contra Costa County, San DiegoCounty and the city of Coronado.